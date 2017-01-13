Quantcast

Airline prices expected to rise

Prices are going up for fliers. They've been falling for years, but are likely going to start soaring again.

Delta expects airfares to go up about 2 percent. Executives at the four major airlines Delta, American, United, and Southwest are all looking for ways to stop fares from dropping.

Combined those airlines control about 80 percent of air travel in the United States.

