New trail system links travelers to lodging across Adirondacks

A group in Saranac Lake is working to create a trail system that would link hikers, skiers and other outdoor travelers to lodging and towns across the Adirondacks.

Kelly and Joe Audino always dreamed of opening up their own bed-and-breakfast in Newcomb, New York, and just a few years ago that dream became a reality. They say a lot of their customers visit for outdoor excursions through the town.

"I would say 90 percent of our business is already outdoor people. Hikers all year-round. Newcomb has great cross-country skiing, snow shoeing," said Audino.

Now, they're hoping a new trail system could bring even more customers. A group based in Saranac Lake called Hamlets to Huts hopes to connect trail systems to local lodging from town to town.

"Part of what we're looking to do is to maximize the sustainable tourism economies of the towns and the villages throughout the park, so this notion of hamlets to huts reflects the application of a hut to hut model, but specific to the Adirondacks with that focus of let's have trails that start, pass through, and finish in communities," said Joe Dadey, Hamlets to Huts.

The trails would connect people to everything from yurts and cabins to 5-star hotels.

One area of focus is to connect Newcomb, Long Lake, Indian Lake, North Hudson and Minerva.

"In that area, as an example, we've come up with 26 conceptual routes, 50 strategic locations for lodging. Of those locations about 35 of them are places that lodging already exists in the communities, on the edges of the communities," said Jack Drury, Hamlets to Huts.

One potential lodging option in Newcomb would be the Masten House, a historic mansion currently owned by SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

"So expanding that trail network through the hut-to-hut system is a really powerful way to link so much more about the Adirondacks and increase people's understanding of both the human history as well as the natural history," said Paul Hal, SUNY ESF Newcomb Campus associate director.

Hamlets to Huts officials say the plan might mean new lodging and trails to fill gaps in some areas. They said a small system could be ready as early as this summer with more options and connections over the next few years.