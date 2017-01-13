Quantcast

Police: Malone mom faces charges after pot found on school sandwich

MALONE, N.Y. -

Police say a 7-year-old showed up at school with pot on their sandwich and now the child's mother is facing charges.

Malone Police say Thursday they were called to Davis Elementary School after someone spotted the sandwich, which had green residue on it.

Police say 26-year-old Alison Johnston had put the sandwich in a bag that had been used to store weed.

The Malone mom is facing child endangerment and marijuana possession charges.

