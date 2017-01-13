Lawsuit: Dairy producers accused of killing cows to raise prices

A price fixing scheme in the dairy industry could mean money in your wallet.

It's really simple. If you bought milk or other dairy products in the last 13 years while living in Vermont or New Hampshire you're likely eligible for a small part of the $52 million settlement.

It seems too good to be true, but this payout is legitimate. The result of a massive, class-action lawsuit against some of the nation's largest dairy producers. They're accused of slaughtering a half million cows to reduce milk supply and drive up dairy prices.

You can get a share of the money if you bought dairy products at a grocery store any time since 2003 and you don't need a receipt. You just have to sign-up.

Depending on how many people submit a claim you could get between $45 to $70. Places like schools could get nearly $2,000.

The deadline is January 31.

Click here to sign up.