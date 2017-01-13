Could a deal help lower the cost of F-35s?

A possible deal is in the works to drop the price of the F-35s.

Reuters reports that Lockheed Martin is close to a deal that would significantly lower the cost of the aircraft. Lockheed's CEO made that announcement to reporters after meeting with president-elect Donald Trump earlier Friday. Last month, Trump said the soaring cost of the fighter jets was "out of control".

Vermont's Air National Guard is set to get 18 F-35s in 2019.