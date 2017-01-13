Vermont advocacy group expands needle exchange program

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont HIV/AIDS advocacy group has implemented another needle-exchange program to help citizens.
The Times Argus reports Vermont CARES launched an exchange program in Barre two weeks ago. Officials say their goal is to reduce the transmission of HIV and hepatitis in the addict population by providing clean needles.
The Barre program follows similar exchanges the group organized in St. Johnsbury and Rutland.
Addicts can exchange used syringes for sterile ones every Monday during a two-hour window at the North Main Street mobile clinic. The clinic offers treatment referrals, STI screenings, and overdose education as well.
Leaders at Vermont CARES say their ultimate goal is overall community safety. The group is currently working with the Barre fire department and Central Vermont Medical Center to create syringe disposal kiosks.
