Vermont Army National Guard struggles with recruitment

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Army National Guard is seeking to provide incentives for men and women to serve amid a struggle to keep up recruitment numbers.

Adjutant General Steven Cray tells Vermont Public Radio that the possibility of deployment and more time spent training than in the past may be discouraging some people from joining. But he says he thinks the shortage has more to do with a limited pool of young people in Vermont.

The guard didn't meet its recruitment numbers for 2015.

Cray is asking the state to offer guard members free tuition to state colleges, saying Vermont is the only New England state that doesn't offer it.

There are currently 2,600 members of the Vermont Army Guard. That's several hundred fewer than during the deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

