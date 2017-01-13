Quantcast

Norwich University students to perform at Trump's inauguration

NORTHFIELD, Vt. -

Some Vermont college students are headed to Donald Trump's inauguration next week.

The Norwich University Regimental Band and Drill team will perform in the 58th presidential inauguration next Friday in the nation's capital.

Founded in 1820, the band is the oldest collegiate band in the country. Trump's inauguration performance will be the Norwich band's 8th presidential inauguration.

President John F. Kennedy's was its first back in 1961.

