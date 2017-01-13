Quantcast

Mad River Valley school partners with US ski team

FAYSTON, Vt. -

There is big news for a Mad River Valley ski school.

Green Mountain Valley School announced Friday that it has a new training partnership with the U.S. ski team.

It's part of an ongoing effort to develop a pipeline of skiing talent. The school will be both a performance training center and a ski team development site.

The school says the partnership will allow its students new opportunities to work with world-class ski coaches. 

