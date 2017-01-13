Thin ice warning after warm weather

After a mid-week warmup there's a warning for this weekend about thin ice on lakes and ponds.

Just last weekend a man fell through some thin ice in North Ferrisburgh. He was saved by a bystander and local fire rescue teams. Although there's a chilly weekend ahead, temperatures earlier in the week hit over 50 degrees in some spots so ice may be even weaker.

Officials are warning people who dare to go out on the ice of what to do if you fall through.

"If you can just kind of sit still, you will trap some air up in your clothing. it will help you keep buoyant and help keep afloat. At that point, start screaming for help, absolutely, and then try to get back to the ice shelf that you fell through. It might break away, but if it does just keep breaking it away until you get to a solid sheet of ice," said Assistant Chief Rob Mullin, Charlotte Fire and Rescue Department.

Charlotte Fire recommends if you do decide to go out on the ice, you should wear heavy clothing to keep you warm but light boots to stay afloat. They also say people should try to wear inflatable life jackets and carry ice picks.