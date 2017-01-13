Quantcast

Backcountry Bolton cabins ready to rent

BOLTON, Vt. -

Skiers, riders and snow shoers can experience some history in the backcountry at Bolton.   

Members of the Green Mountain Club got set to trek to the Bryant Camp Friday, its official reopening. The camp was built back in 1930, but needed a lot of refurbishing. That work was completed last year and now the cabins are officially ready to rent.

"People been excited, they've been calling the office for weeks wondering when it's going to open and we have been working all fall to get it restored," said Mike Debonis, Green Mountain Club executive director.

It costs between $75 and $95 a night, plus you're asked to buy a Nordic ski pass during your stay.

