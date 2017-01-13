Refugees expected in Rutland soon

Syrian refugees are expected in Rutland very soon.

Mayor Christopher Louras, R-Rutland, says the city will only have a 24-48 hours' notice.

And the first refugee family to move to Rutland is expected before end of the month. WCAX spoke with Superintendent Mary Moran Friday afternoon and she says the Rutland schools are ready for the refugee students that could come any day now.

WCAX was also told that employers have reached out to the mayor showing interest in giving jobs to those refugees who need work and as for their living situation, volunteers will have 24-48 hours to set up a designated apartment with donated furniture.

"When the newcomers arrive, they will be taken directly to their apartment be given a warm meal and will go to bed and start their new lives," said Louras.

WCAX did reach out to the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program about the refugee's arrival and did not hear back. According to their Facebook, the Rutland office will be opening their doors shortly.

After the first family arrives about 19 more will be expected to follow again within the next two weeks.