Quantcast

Fan Photo of the Day: Brenda Buckbee - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Fan Photo of the Day: Brenda Buckbee

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Looking for something fun to do with your kids this weekend? Why not make some frozen water balloons to decorate your yard for winter fill the balloons and food coloring and freeze. 

Thanks to Brenda Buckbee for the Fan Photo of the Day.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.