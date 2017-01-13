Quantcast

Seven Days: Residents forced to leave homes on Mallets Bay - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Seven Days: Residents forced to leave homes on Mallets Bay

Posted: Updated:
COLCHESTER, Vt. -

A Vermont Supreme Court decision is forcing more than 2 dozen people out of their homes. Seven Days staff writer Alicia Freese is here to tell us all about the dilemma in Colchester.

Here's the article.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.