Seven Days: Residents forced to leave homes on Mallets Bay

It's a service dog graduation. After 8 months and 250 hours of training, veteran Robbie Phillips says the best times with his four-legged friend Gracie are just getting started.
A man was thrown of his motorcycle Tuesday in Pittsford.
Millions of dollars are on their way to dozens of states across the country to help fight the opiate crisis, including Vermont.
A memorial is up in Winooski for the 11-year-old boy who drowned there last week.
Police now say slaying victim Cindy Cook and her boyfriend, Randal Gebo, may have been camping at the Shady Rill picnic area.
Police say a Vermont man who has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a December crash that killed a Rutland couple was texting at the time of the crash.
Police have released the identity of a woman who died in a Townshend fire.
Police have released new details about a Rutland man found dead in Lake Champlain.
