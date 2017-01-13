Vt. man faces charges 2 years after deadly crash

A Vermont man is now facing charges more than 2 years after a deadly crash.

57-year-old Frank Sargent is accused of crossing the center line on Route 14 in Woodbury back in 2014.

Police say he hit two motorcycles and a rider from Massachusetts died at the scene.

State police say the negligent operation charges come after the state’s attorney reopened the case and a grand jury reviewed the crash.

