Quantcast

Vt. man faces charges 2 years after deadly crash - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. man faces charges 2 years after deadly crash

Posted: Updated:
WOODBURY, Vt. -

A Vermont man is now facing charges more than 2 years after a deadly crash.

57-year-old Frank Sargent is accused of crossing the center line on Route 14 in Woodbury back in 2014.

Police say he hit two motorcycles and a rider from Massachusetts died at the scene.

State police say the negligent operation charges come after the state’s attorney reopened the case and a grand jury reviewed the crash.

Related Story:

Fatal crash in Woodbury

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.