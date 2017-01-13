Quantcast

Dogs die in Randolph fire

RANDOLPH, Vt. -

Seven dogs died Friday in a fire in Randolph. 

It happened at 560 Curtis Road. When fire crews responded to the scene, they tell us the mobile home was billowing smoke from all windows. Fortunately, Allysa Ashline woke up in time to flee with just the clothes on her back.

A dog, and a litter of six puppies did not survive. This fire under investigation, but not considered suspicious.

