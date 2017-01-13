Brian Wright Drafted 20th Overall by New England Revolution

Vermont senior forward standout Brian Wright will be staying local after he was selected by the New England Revolution with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 Major League Soccer (MLS) SuperDraft on Friday. Wright is the first Catamount in program history to be drafted by a MLS team.

Wright was one of four college seniors to ink a MLS contract last Wednesday. He was also one of only 53 NCAA players to receive an invitation to the MLS Player Combine in Los Angeles which took place earlier this week.



"It's been pretty cool that I was projected as a first round pick and I was pretty anxious about this day. I'm excited to join the Revs and look I forward to my new journey," Wright said about getting drafted.



Wright was named a NSCAA Second Team All-American after previously earning NSCAA All-East Region First Team, America East All-Conference First Team, and ECAC All-Star Honorable Mention selections this postseason. He was also one of 15 semifinalists for the Missouri Athletic Conference (MAC) Hermann Trophy, the most coveted individual honor for Division I soccer.



The Ajax, Ontario native wrapped up his Catamount career as the second all-time leading scorer with 103 career points behind UVM's all-time leading scorer John Koerner '78 (116). He set the Vermont single-season points record (40) with a hat trick in a 4-1 victory over Rider in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, only the third NCAA Tournament home victory in program history. As a senior, he dished out 12 assists which tied him for the most in Division I.



Wright is the 14th overall player in program history to sign a professional contract. He becomes the 28th player in head coach Jesse Cormier's coaching career to sign with a pro team.

Courtesy: UVM Athletics