Dartmouth to Battle Brown at Fenway

The last time Dartmouth and Brown played a football game against each other outside of Hanover or Providence was in 1923. This fall, the two teams return to that site exactly 94 years later.

Dartmouth College and Brown University have agreed to play their scheduled Ivy League football game this fall on Friday, Nov. 10 at the home of the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park. It will be the 95th game in the series and third between the two at the historic venue.



“We are excited to renew our rivalry with Brown inside the hallowed walls of Fenway Park,” said Buddy Teevens, the Robert L. Blackman Head Football Coach at Dartmouth. “It is a unique opportunity for the young men in our program to play in one of the cathedrals of sport in this country and to connect with Dartmouth Football’s history in Fenway that stretches back over 100 years.”



The first two clashes at Fenway Park took place in Babe Ruth’s heyday with the first meeting coming on Nov. 25, 1922 as Dartmouth prevailed, 7-0. The second contest came the following year on Nov. 10, also a Big Green triumph, 16-14. This year’s game will take place exactly 94 years after that matchup.



That game in 1923 was the last of 11 consecutive games that the two played outside of Hanover or Providence. Dartmouth defeated the Bears in Manchester, New Hampshire, in both 1902 (12-6) and 1903 (62-0) before engaging for the first time in Boston at the Huntington Avenue Grounds (the home of the Boston Americans, later known as Red Sox) in a 12-5 Big Green victory. In 1905 and 1906, the teams split their games with Dartmouth winning the former, 24-6, and Brown the latter, 23-0.



It was 11 years before the two sides agreed to square off again, finding a neutral ground at Braves Field in Boston. The Bears won three straight years at the site before Dartmouth broke through with a 14-6 victory in 1920. After a one-year hiatus, the games in Fenway Park took place.



The series between Dartmouth and Brown dates back to 1894 when the Bears defeated the Big Green in Hanover, 20-4. Brown also won the showdown in Hanover this past fall, squeaking past Dartmouth, 24-21. The Green have a decided advantage throughout the years, however, winning 58 games, losing 32 and tying four for a winning percentage of .638.



Dartmouth has played several other games at the venerable venue, sporting a 5-1 record there:



Nov. 21, 1914 — Dartmouth 40, Syracuse 0

Nov. 6, 1915 — Dartmouth 7, Penn 3

Nov. 25, 1922 — Dartmouth 7, Brown 0

Nov. 10, 1923 — Dartmouth 16, Brown 14

Nov. 13, 1943 — Dartmouth 20, Cornell 0

Oct. 14, 1944 — Notre Dame 64, Dartmouth 0



Since the Ivy League formed in 1956, Dartmouth has an overall winning percentage of .599 (689-454-46) and won 18 football titles, tying for the most by any school in the Ancient Eight.

Courtesy: Dartmouth Athletics