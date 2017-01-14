Destination Recreation: Essex Speedway



Kaiya Sundaran is excited to be doing this, for the first time. Her dad, Preth, brought her to the Essex Speedway to take a spin.

"It was awesome I haven't done this in years. I felt very safe, defiantly something you can bring a five or six year old to with out a problem at all," says go-kart driver Preth Sundaran.

The indoor race track is lined with electric go karts. They're all colored blue, but they're also green.

"There is no carbon output on these whatsoever. They run on batteries so you're not going to have any of the carbon dioxide or any of the smells that you will have with a gas engine," says Dan Audette, general manager of the Essex Speedway.

Like Sundaran, you see all types of people enjoying a ride.

"We have had grandparents racing grandkids for times," says Audette

But don't think these turns are always easy.

"Its a difficult track actually, it's got lots of tight turns," says Audette.

"Many race car drivers have used go-karting as a stepping stone to race professionally, but its also popular sport in America. On Average, 35 million people go kart every year and you can do it right here in Essex," says reporter Ike Bendavid.

Races go all day here. You've got five minutes to get in as many laps as you can. And the owner says whether it's one or eight there's always this goal.

"Our motto is pure fun," says Audette

Sundaran is glad the speedway got the green light to open two years ago. Now he's got another fun thing to do with his daughter.

"It was exhilarating it was fun It was great to see her laugh and enjoy herself too," says Sundaran

And by the looks of it, Kayia will be ready to hit the road again soon.

"100 percent awesome," says Kayia Sundaran a first time rider.