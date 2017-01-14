Scott to get list of education secretary candidates

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The State Board of Education will be providing a list of candidates for education secretary to Vermont's new governor next week.

Board chairman Stephan Morse tells Vermont Public Radio that Republican Gov. Phil Scott asked the board to extend an earlier deadline.

Scott will appoint a new education secretary from the board's recommendations.

Morse says most of the applicants are from Vermont although he said he's received interest from around the country.

The search committee is interviewing the candidates and expects to be able to finalize the list at a board meeting on Tuesday before presenting at least three possible candidates to the governor.

The education secretary is expected to start the job on March 1.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.