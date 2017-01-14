NY Gov. Cuomo wants more electric vehicle charging stations

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York's governor is calling for more charging stations for electric vehicles.

Democrat Andrew Cuomo says he wants to add 69 new charging stations along the state Thruway and another 500 at workplaces around the state.

Officials say there are now only four charging stations on the Thruway, forcing motorists with electric cars to exit the highway.

Cuomo proposed the new charging stations as part of his 2017 agenda. He says more of them will help the state reduce vehicle emissions and encourage the use of electric vehicles.

