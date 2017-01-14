Ferry service running again

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (AP) - The Lake Champlain ferry between Charlotte, Vermont, and Essex, New York, is running again following maintenance work on a ramp.
Lake Champlain Transportation Company says the ferry service started running again on Saturday.
The service is operating on its winter schedule.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News
Quick Links
WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.