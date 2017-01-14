Maple sugarmakers learn new technology to sweeten product

At Middelbury Union High School maple syrup producers are learning ways to up their businesses.

They're learning tricks of the trade for bottling, labeling, and technology.

"I put about that much glister in it and fill it with water," said Ted Butterfield.

Butterfield is a vendor at the Addison County Maple Seminar displaying a gadget that has made the process of sugaring a little easier.

"It's a battery-powered thermostatically controlled device," said Butterfield.

In three seconds the device warms up tubing with a small amount of water kept at about 180 degrees.

"So that you can slip you fittings together without a tool,” said Butterfield.

He says the device is especially handy on days with sub-degree temperatures.

“They take the frustration out of it,” said Butterfield.

Butterfield has been sugaring since before he can remember, but hasn't remembered a time the industry has changed this dramatically.

"Technology in sugaring has changed so much over the past 10 -15 years. That's why shows like this are so great," Butterfield said.

"You never know when something good is going to come out so we come to the seminars and see what's the latest and greatest,” said sugarer Michel Laframboise.

Laframboise owns a mid-sized maple syrup farm in Orwell and says keeping up with the latest technology keeps his business current.

The seminar comes after one of the best years in maple history.

In 2016, Vermont produced almost 2 million gallons of syrup, a 41 percent increase over the previous year. That accounted for 47.3 percent of the country's maple syrup supply.

A bumper crop that officials say highlights why producers should be kept up on their craft.

"Vermont maple is a brand and we need to keep that out in the forefront,” said Moe Rheaume, Addison County Vermont Maple Sugmakers Association.

At a seminar like this the guests aren't the only ones learning more about their field.

"It's a poor day when you don't learn something. This guys done this and that guys done that – you grab a little bit here and a little bit there and put it together and you've got some wisdom,” said Butterfield.