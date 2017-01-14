College competition focuses on family business

Students studying family business at schools across the globe are gathering in Burlington.

This was the 5th year the University of Vermont Grossman School of Business has hosted the International Family Enterprise Case Competition. Student teams were given a different case every day featuring real issues that family businesses have faced. They each had a set number of hours to analyze the cases and present their solutions to panels of judges.

"The goal of the competition is to help our students learn with and from and develop networks with the top students from around the world who are all interested in family business education," said Dita Sharma. Professor of Family Business.

This year, students from schools as far away as France, the Netherlands, and Spain traveled to the Hilton in Burlington to compete. 24 teams signed up but only a handful made it to Saturday's final round.