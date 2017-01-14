Community comes out for Broomball tournament

When Morgan Emanuelsson first moved to Westford, Vermont from Sweden, he had never heard the term "broomball."

"I didn't know what the word broomball meant, so I thought they meant curling, so I showed up for curling, and it turned out to be street hockey which is a fairly common thing in Sweden," Emanuelsson said.

Now, he's famous among local players for his years spent at the town common playing the sport.

"I received a big honor of Westford. I have a lifetime achievement award in broomball that I treasure a lot, actually,” Emanuelsson said.

Though Emanuelsson has retired from playing he never misses a game. Saturday, he came out to watch the 18th annual broomball tournament in town. Over a dozen teams came out to compete for the winning trophy.

"I've played out here. I think this may be might be my 3rd or 4th time playing out here, and they do a great job. The Westford Parks & Recreation puts this on, and it's just a lot of teams that come out to play, so it's a real good time," said player David Alofsin.

Funds raised from the tournament support the Westford Recreation Department's various community activities.

"This will cover all of our after school programming, like fencing and Nordic Skiing. We also offer art classes, and after school chorus, and then it will also cover our sports program, so we offer basketball, lacrosse, and soccer throughout the year," said Bekah Gwozdz, Westford Recreation Coordinator.

The recreation department also plans to donate a portion of the proceeds to the restoration of the town's Red Brick Community Center. Organizers say it's a town tradition that brings the town together during the cold winter months.

"Great source of activity during the winter for Westford. It gives people something to get outside and do. We have a lot of people who come out skating, hockey games here. There's figure skating as well as broomball, and broomball is a big hit. Westford is broomball," said Dave Adams, Westford Rink Master.

Slipping, sliding, and shooting goals to bring the community together each winter.