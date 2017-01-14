Nicholas Howe Joins 1000 Point Club at South Royalton

Nicholas Howe put up a 23 point performance in South Royalton's win over Sharon Friday night. Howe entered the game just two points shy of the milestone, so he took care of business pretty early. Howe is the 10th player at the school to score 1000 points. The first Royal to do it was Nicholas' father Pete in 1981. Pete is also the South Royalton head coach.

"I'm definitely pumped and excited that I was able to accomplish the 1000 points with my father and my two cousins," said Nicholas. "I put a lot of work into my game and quite frankly it's a great accomplishment, but I'm more worried about getting the win."

"We have a lot of support here," added Pete. "Not just for us, but for him and it's just tremendous to see that kind of support and I hope he takes it to heart and uses that to build confidence that everything he is doing is in the right direction."