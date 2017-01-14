Quantcast

Rice Girls Edge Essex

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. -

The Rice girls basketball team emerged victorious in a close contest Saturday afternoon at home against Essex. 

The Hornets came out strong early in the second half, breaking a 21-21 tie with Emmalee Smith three. But the Knights battled back, getting a baseline jumper from Johann Diambou and back to back buckets from Lizzy Lyman to win it 46-40.

With the win, Rice moves to 6-0, while Essex drops to 4-3 with the loss.

