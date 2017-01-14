Panther women sweep in Middlebury

A 15-0 run spanning 5:03 of the third quarter lifted the Middlebury women's basketball team to a 66-46 NESCAC victory on Saturday afternoon in Pepin Gymnasium. Middlebury (11-3, 3-1 continues its season-long four-game homestand on Tuesday when it hosts SUNY Potsdam at 5:00 p.m..

Sarah Kaufman led four Panthers in double figures with 15 points to go along with three assists, while Catherine Harrison tallied her fourth double-double of the season and 14th of her career consisting of 10 points and 11 rebounds in addition to a career-best five blocked shots. Betsy Knox chipped in with 13 points and three assists, while Colleen Caveney had 11 points and seven rebounds. Alex Huffman pulled down nine rebounds for the hosts to go along with four points and a pair of assists.

As a team, Middlebury tallied 10 blocked shots and held a 46-38 rebounding advantage led by Harrison's 11.

The Middlebury women's hockey team outshot visiting Endicott 39-13 as the Panthers posted a 3-0 shutout on Saturday in Kenyon Arena in a match-up of two nationally-ranked programs. Sixth-ranked Middlebury (8-2-2) returns to NESCAC play on Friday, traveling to Bowdoin for a 7:00 p.m. game, while the 10th-ranked Gulls (12-2-1) head to Maine to play the Polar Bears on Tuesday.

The Panthers took the lead in the second period, scoring just after the Gulls had a quality scoring chance. Jillian Gibbs cut through the slot and backhanded a shot that Lin turned away. Middlebury carried the puck up the ice and Jessica Young buried a rebound by the right post after Maddie Winslow's initial shot was stopped. The goal was Young's team-leading seventh of the year and with her assist, Winslow extended her point streak to nine-straight games (6-6-12).

A little over 10 minutes into the third, the hosts made it 2-0 when Katarina Shuchuk pushed a pass from the goal line out to a charging Elizabeth Wulf, who blasted a shot through Jonsson for her fourth goal of the season.

Lin Han made 13 saves for the Panthers, recording her first career shutout, while Jonsson stopped 36 shots for Endicott. Middlebury erase two Gull power plays and Endicott held the hosts scoreless in their only opportunity.

Courtesy: Middlebury Athletics