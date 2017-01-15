Giving Tree grows In community

"It was a little idea I had which I didn't realize would be such a good thing," says Christine Leithed, Director of Early Learning Pre-School Center in South Burlington.

These giving trees grew out of an idea planted by Leithed and her students at the Center. “We filled it originally with children books. I didn't anticipate it lasting for over a few weeks," she said.

After the books were gone, the giving didn't stop, but switched seasons. “In the fall we switched to hats and mittens. We have had donations from friends and neighbors who have helped refill the tree. We have refilled it ourselves many times,” Leithed said.

She didn't know it, but the seeds of their idea had spread. Another one, branched out in the Old North End. Tess Barbach had seen the South End tree and decided to start her own. “I thought it was a way to give away things where you’re not putting stuff on the side of the road, where it can get dog pee on it and snowed on and get nasty. It feels more intentional," Barbach said.

If it’s a book or some winter hats and gloves, t’s so easy to give to the giving tree. You clip your book and you put it back. For Leithed it's about teaching her students to help others, and she's thrilled they're learning. Good deeds can catch on. “I’m thrilled, and when I heard yesterday there was another one, and ours was the inspiration, I teared up," she said.

She says she hopes more people will be inspired to start one on their own street.