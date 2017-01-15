Giving Tree grows In community

Firefighters battled flames at Centennial Field Thursday night.
A nationwide manhunt for a person of interest in a Vermont homicide is over. Now, the victim's heartbroken twin sister feels some relief the man has been captured.
A disturbing case of child sex assault the judge called "horrendous." Now, a South Burlington man will spend decades behind bars.
There are allegations of sexual misconduct against a Thetford Academy student.
Police say a Pawlet man was spinning a knife around a rope when the knife hit a child.
Milton police are investigating a collision between a car and a bicycle.
A teenage girl is recovering after being rescued by helicopter from New Hampshire's Mount Monadnock.
The opiate crisis around the country is keeping first responders on their toes. Now, another deadly drug has the DEA warning emergency personnel about how to handle it.
