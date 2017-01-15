Police seek armed suspect in Upper Valley robbery

HARTFORD, Vermont (AP) - Police say an armed man robbed a convenience store by holding a clerk at gunpoint in White River Junction in the early morning hours.

Vermont police say the robbery took place at about 1 a.m. on Sunday at a Cumberland Farms. They say the man handed the clerk a bag and instructed her to fill it with cash.

Police say the robber then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Hartford Police Department at 802-295-9425.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.