Quantcast

Television appraiser to give free book appraisals in Stowe - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Television appraiser to give free book appraisals in Stowe

Posted: Updated:

STOWE, Vt. (AP) - A guest appraiser on PBS' Antiques Roadshow will be giving free appraisals of old and rare books next week in Stowe.

Kenneth Gloss, proprietor of the Brattle Book Shop in Boston, will give a free talk on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Stowe Free Library where he will discuss the value of old and rare books.

Organizers say Gloss will talk about some of his favorite finds and explain what makes a book increase in value.

He will then answer questions from the audience before giving some free verbal appraisals of books that attendees have brought with them.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.