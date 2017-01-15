$800K for 'smart growth' grants in Adirondacks, Catskills

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York is accepting applications from groups that want to boost tourism and economic development in the Adirondacks and Catskills.

The state has earmarked $800,000 for so-called smart growth grants in the Adirondack Park and the Catskill Park. Grants will go toward projects that support environmentally sound economic development, infrastructure improvements and other projects that help communities in the two largely rural areas.

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said the state's smart growth program recognizes the link between economic development and protecting the environment.

The funding includes $545,000 for the Adirondack Park and $260,000 for the Catskill Park. The deadline for applications March 31.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.