Biologists: Vermont 2016 turkey hunting seasons successful

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says turkey hunters had successful seasons last year.

In the spring and fall seasons, hunters took a total of 6,798 turkeys.

The department's wild turkey project leader Amy Alfieri says the 2016 total was the closest to the record harvest of 6,970 in 2013.

She says a mild winter last year and normal reproduction over the past couple years contributed to the healthy 2016 harvest.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife estimates the state's wild turkey population is between 45,000 to 60,000 birds.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.