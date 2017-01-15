Nationwide rallies target GOP health care plans

Rallies across the country Sunday focused on health care, including here in Vermont.

Hundreds of people packed the Burlington High School. The group came together as part of a national effort to resist Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare. Lt. Governor David Zuckerman helped organize the event. Those on hand told WCAX that health care is an essential part of their lives and should be a right.

"Potentially my father wouldn't receive the health care that he needs to stay alive. My husband and I would potentially have to rethink coming back to America -- which we just arrived two weeks ago -- but if that was gone his health care is gone," said Sarah Spencer, a rally participant.

"Health care is vitally important for me. Availability of health insurance is vitally important to me, and it is for the rest of my family as well," said Barry Simpson, a rally participant.

The Burlington event was one of many organized in cities across the country. Thousands showed up in freezing temperatures in suburban Detroit to hear Senator Bernie Sanders, New York Senator Chuck Schumer, and others make the case to save the health care law.

"Think for a moment, you take away health insurance from 30 million people, how many of them will die? The answer is many thousands. How many of them will become much sicker than they otherwise would? Millions would," Sanders said.

Both the U.S. House and Senate took preliminary votes last week to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. Ahead of the vote, Rep. Peter Welch accused the GOP of having no plans to replace the law. "You have to move beyond the rhetoric to figuring out how you're going to pay to keep our kids on our healthcare plan, you're going to have to figure out how to pay if we're going to let folks with preexisting conditions have healthcare. Those don't solve themselves, and you don't have a plan," Welch said.

President-elect Trump continues to say replacement of Obamacare will take place immediately after it is repealed, but so far GOP leaders have offered no timetable or details.

Republican leaders in Vermont issued a statement in response to the Burlington rally saying, "We urge Lt. Governor Zuckerman to immediately shift his focus from Washington D.C. to right here in Vermont and to join with Vermont Republicans in working to find solutions to these significant challenges within our own borders."