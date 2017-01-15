Remembering the message of MLK in turbulent times

Hundreds gathered in Burlington Sunday to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

Carol Moseley Braun says her career as a civil rights activist began when she joined the Markquette Park March in Chicago as a teenager alongside Martin Luther King Junior. "My commitment to the issues and to the philosophical positions that he took has been unwavering, and I'm grateful to Dr. King personally for providing the example that he did for me," Braun said.

In 1993 she went on become the first African American woman to be elected to the United States Senate. This weekend she joined the Burlington community at the First Unitarian Universalist Society to celebrate Dr. King and his message. "Dr. King would be 88 years-old if he had lived--if he hadn't been murdered--but you're talking about an eternal battle that every generation has to face anew, and we are just called on now to face it in some different times and a different context, but I have to tell you, I am encouraged by young people," Braun said.

At the ceremony officials announced the two recipients for this year's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award--Mary Brown Guillory of the Champlain Valley NAACP and Reverend Leroy Dixon, a retired pastor of the New Alpha Missionary Baptist Church.

Officials say they hope to see Dr. King's legacy continue every day. "On the eve of the inauguration of another president, where there's so much uncertainty, where people have lost hope more than ever, we need to come together to remember the great civil rights leader and his widower, Coretta Scott King," said Patrick Brown, Director of Greater Burlington Multicultural Resource Center, the group that coordinated the event.

Church officials says they've held the event annually for over 20 years, but the message of Dr. King's legacy still holds strong. "I'm so proud that this congregation has stood -- and stands-- on the side of love, as my t-shirt says, and to really work for a world of love and justice and to fight the scourges that are racism, and sexism, and classism," said Gene Bergman, with the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington.

Honoring the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior, and the impact he continues to have on people nationwide.