Bennington police budget includes body and cruiser cameras

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The police department in Bennington would get new body and cruiser cameras under a proposed budget for fiscal year 2018.

Police Chief Paul Doucette tells the Bennington Banner that the department would purchase 25 cruiser and body cameras that would record video and sound.

He described it as an insurance police to protect the officers and department from lawsuits.

The proposed fiscal year 2018 budget includes more than $22,000, which would be the first of five annual lease payments for the system.

Doucette says only five of 25 units purchased several years ago still work.

The Select Board met last weekend to discuss the police, fire and highway department budgets.

