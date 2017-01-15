Quantcast

Deployed guard members give updates

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

The War on Terror is moving forward with help from members of the Vermont National Guard. 

Hundreds of guard members deployed overseas just before the holidays as part of Operation Inherent Resolve. For security reason we are not reporting exactly where the group is stationed, but we do know that it is somewhere in Asia and that the focus of the mission is to aid in fighting terrorism in Iraq and Afghanistan. 

This week our Keith McGilvery spoke with some of the deployed guard members by Skype to see how things are going.   

"The biggest thing for my family is that I just want them to know that I love them and miss them very much and then I'll be home soon," said Col. Chris Tumilowicz, with the 407th Air Expeditionary Group.

Keith McGilvery: Hundreds stepped up to be part of this deployment. Why was it so important for you?

Col. Chris Tumilowicz: I think it was so important because we have never done anything like this before -- we never rapidly deployed. We got three short weeks to get ready, and we're going to be able to do an actual mission here -- that makes a difference.

Keith spoke with three different guard members over Skype about being deployed, their mission, and daily life on base. You can hear part one of that conversation Monday night on "The :30" at 5:30 on Channel 3. 

