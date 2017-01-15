Deployed guard members give updates

Firefighters battled flames at Centennial Field Thursday night.
A nationwide manhunt for a person of interest in a Vermont homicide is over. Now, the victim's heartbroken twin sister feels some relief the man has been captured.
A disturbing case of child sex assault the judge called "horrendous." Now, a South Burlington man will spend decades behind bars.
There are allegations of sexual misconduct against a Thetford Academy student.
Police say a Pawlet man was spinning a knife around a rope when the knife hit a child.
Milton police are investigating a collision between a car and a bicycle.
A teenage girl is recovering after being rescued by helicopter from New Hampshire's Mount Monadnock.
