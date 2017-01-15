Quantcast

Police: Gunman robs St. Albans Subway - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: Gunman robs St. Albans Subway

Posted: Updated:
ST. ALBANS, Vt. -

A Subway restaurant in St. Albans City was robbed at gunpoint.                      
   
It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday.  Police say the suspect walked into the business on North Main Street, brandished a firearm, and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.  No one was hurt in the incident.  State Police are assisting with the investigation.  

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Car Collides with Train

    Car Collides with Train

    Friday, July 21 2017 7:24 AM EDT2017-07-21 11:24:12 GMT
    Two people are said to be okay this morning after their car collided with a freight train in Colchester. State police say it happened on East Road around 11:30 last night, just under a mile from the Milton town line. Investigators say Sophia Knox was traveling northbound when she tried to turn around and her car got lodged on one of the rails. Knox and her passenger were able to get out of the car before the car was pushed 81 feet. Police say parts of East Road were closed down for ab...
    Two people are said to be okay this morning after their car collided with a freight train in Colchester. State police say it happened on East Road around 11:30 last night, just under a mile from the Milton town line. Investigators say Sophia Knox was traveling northbound when she tried to turn around and her car got lodged on one of the rails. Knox and her passenger were able to get out of the car before the car was pushed 81 feet. Police say parts of East Road were closed down for ab...

  • Fire at Centennial Field

    Fire at Centennial Field

    Friday, July 21 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-07-21 04:46:56 GMT

    Firefighters battled flames at Centennial Field Thursday night.

    Firefighters battled flames at Centennial Field Thursday night.

  • Homicide victim's sister relieved by capture of wanted man

    Homicide victim's sister relieved by capture of wanted man

    Thursday, July 20 2017 7:05 PM EDT2017-07-20 23:05:49 GMT

    A nationwide manhunt for a person of interest in a Vermont homicide is over. Now, the victim's heartbroken twin sister feels some relief the man has been captured.

    A nationwide manhunt for a person of interest in a Vermont homicide is over. Now, the victim's heartbroken twin sister feels some relief the man has been captured.

  • Vt. man sentenced for repeated sex assaults on a child

    Vt. man sentenced for repeated sex assaults on a child

    Thursday, July 20 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-07-20 23:11:44 GMT

    A disturbing case of child sex assault the judge called "horrendous." Now, a South Burlington man will spend decades behind bars. 

    A disturbing case of child sex assault the judge called "horrendous." Now, a South Burlington man will spend decades behind bars. 

  • Allegations of sexual misconduct at Vt. school

    Allegations of sexual misconduct at Vt. school

    Thursday, July 20 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-07-20 16:30:20 GMT

    There are allegations of sexual misconduct against a Thetford Academy student. 

    There are allegations of sexual misconduct against a Thetford Academy student. 

  • Vt. man faces child cruelty charges

    Vt. man faces child cruelty charges

    Thursday, July 20 2017 5:03 PM EDT2017-07-20 21:03:10 GMT

    Police say a Pawlet man was spinning a knife around a rope when the knife hit a child. 

    Police say a Pawlet man was spinning a knife around a rope when the knife hit a child. 

  • Bicyclist in serious condition after crash

    Bicyclist in serious condition after crash

    Thursday, July 20 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-07-20 19:28:43 GMT

    Milton police are investigating a collision between a car and a bicycle.

    Milton police are investigating a collision between a car and a bicycle.

  • Helicopter rescues teen from NH mountaintop

    Helicopter rescues teen from NH mountaintop

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:53 AM EDT2017-07-20 13:53:40 GMT

    A teenage girl is recovering after being rescued by helicopter from New Hampshire's Mount Monadnock.

    A teenage girl is recovering after being rescued by helicopter from New Hampshire's Mount Monadnock.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.