Police: Gunman robs St. Albans Subway

Two people are said to be okay this morning after their car collided with a freight train in Colchester. State police say it happened on East Road around 11:30 last night, just under a mile from the Milton town line. Investigators say Sophia Knox was traveling northbound when she tried to turn around and her car got lodged on one of the rails. Knox and her passenger were able to get out of the car before the car was pushed 81 feet. Police say parts of East Road were closed down for ab...

Two people are said to be okay this morning after their car collided with a freight train in Colchester. State police say it happened on East Road around 11:30 last night, just under a mile from the Milton town line. Investigators say Sophia Knox was traveling northbound when she tried to turn around and her car got lodged on one of the rails. Knox and her passenger were able to get out of the car before the car was pushed 81 feet. Police say parts of East Road were closed down for ab...