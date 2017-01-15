Top 3 on 3 for January 15th

At number three, college hoops from Thursday. The Castleton women were down 19 points to Colby Sawyer, but Lindsay Sabo rallied the Spartans back. She hit three threes in the second half as Castleton came back to win it 43-39.



At number two, UVM men's hoops from Friday. The Cats were looking to seal a win over UMBC in the last 40 seconds when Ernie Duncan launched it to Kurt Steidl who crashed the lane, got the reverse layup to go, and the foul as Vermont went on to win 81-72.



And at number one, Norwich-Middlebury men's hockey from Tuesday. Tyler Piacentini got the pass from Connor Evangelista, spun, deked the keeper, and went backhand for the unbelievable goal! The game ended in a 3-3 tie, but Piacentini unquestionably with the top play in this week's Top 3 on 3.