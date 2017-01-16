Over $754K to help unemployed NH workers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is getting over $754,000 for workforce agencies to help unemployed workers.

The funding will allow states to continue operating Reemployment Services, Eligibility Assessment programs through April. The funds will be used to conduct in-person assessments in American Job Centers. The assessments include developing an individual re-employment plan for each claimant selected for services; providing career and labor market information; help developed job skills and employment prospects; and other services.

The target populations include people identified as most likely to exhaust their unemployment insurance benefits and transitioning veterans receiving Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Servicemembers.

