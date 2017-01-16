Quantcast

Rutland man drunk at the wheel; twin tries to stop police

RUTLAND, Vt. -

Sunday morning Police stopped 48-year old Scott Lafaso on Elm St. in Rutland.

They say Lafaso got out of the car and took off on foot. Once police caught him Lafaso's twin brother, Matthew, tried to interfere.

Lafaso faces a slew of charges including DUI. His brother was given a criminal citation.

