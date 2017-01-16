Free celebration at Leahy Center for MLK Day

It's Martin Luther King, Jr. Day -- a time to honor the work and achievements of the civil rights leader.

His efforts are being remembered Monday at ECHO Center in Burlington. Staff there say it's an effort to make MLK day a "day on," not a "day off." They are expanding the conversation beyond science and marine biology -- instead focusing on sparking a conversations on race and inclusion. The program is in collaboration with the city's "My Brother's Keeper" program.

Discussions presented Monday on social justice include diversity and inclusion. ECHO officials say they believe this type of civic engagement and honest reflection is the best way to honor the legacy of Dr. King. "It's a sensitive topic to talk about, but it's something that needs to be addressed, and so doing it here in Burlington, Vermont is really important -- to get people to talk in a safe place, and to get ideas thinking, and to just put it out there on the table," said Beth Awhaitey, an event organizer.

For more information click here.