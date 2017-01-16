Quantcast

Police: Intoxicated woman destroys hospital room, spits on staff

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Police say 34-year old Nicole Coolum was drunk and causing a disturbance at the Shaw's on Shelburne Road.

When she was brought to the emergency department, she was allegedly belligerent towards officials. Coolum then started yelling and banging the walls of her hospital room. After a medical staff member approached her, Coolum spit in the face of the staff member.

Cooulm is due in court Tuesday.

