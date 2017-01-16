Quantcast

Glenns Falls man behind bars for cocaine - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Glenn Falls man behind bars for cocaine

Posted: Updated:
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. -

A Glens Falls man faces cocaine charges.

Police say 33-year old Theodore Mosher was pulled over for speeding on Quaker Road in Queensbury when they noticed drug paraphernalia in the car and the smell of pot. During a search officials seized 6.5 grams of cocaine.

Mosher is being held on $5,000 bond.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.