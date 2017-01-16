New Burton snowboards to come later this year

A common problem for skiers is waiting for snowboarders to bind up before they ride, which is precious time when the sport costs upward of $100 a day. But Burton says they have found a fix. For the last four years the company has been developing step in bindings you can click in like skiers.

"The convenience of getting off that lift and putting your foot down and just be able to go and the time you spend to attach your straps and everything is huge," says Chris Doyle, an engineer at Burton.

A heel buckle is used to latch on to the back of the boot, while two toe hooks keep the boot in position. Comfort and convenience doesn't come cheap though. The new bindings sell for $250 and you have to get new boots too. Together it'll set you back about $500.

When asked about their thoughts on the new technology snowboarders advised to look up reviews before investing in such pricey shoes.