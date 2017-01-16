Two men arrested after breaking into rail yard

An outpouring of grief Friday for a young drowning victim in Burlington. And a vow from city leaders to examine swimming safety in the city.
A missing New Jersey hiker has been found dead in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Brattleboro Friday afternoon.
A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after getting hit by a car in Milton.
A frightening situation in Colchester when a car got stuck some railroad tracks as a train approached.
The Lake Monsters will play in Burlington this weekend despite a fire that destroyed the team's clubhouse.
Police say they caught the man who vandalized a South Burlington High School athletic field.
More than 2,000 patients with the University of Vermont Medical Center were affected by an email hack.
