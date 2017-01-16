Two men arrested after breaking into rail yard

Two Rutland area men face charges after breaking into a railyard Sunday.

Police say they found a hole cut in the fence around the Vermont Railway yard on Strongs Avenue in Rutland, and they found 37-year old Eric Bryan from Rutland and 31-year old Richard Bates from Wells attempting to break into the structure.

Both men were arrested. Bates is being held on a $25,000 bond and Bryan is being held on a $15,000 bond.