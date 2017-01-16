NH Fish and Game assists unprepared hiker in Whites

LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has helped a hiker who was unprepared for the cold temperatures and winter conditions in the White Mountains.

Officials say officers had to carry 19-year-old Hector Rodriguez down part of the Mount Pemigewasset Trail on Sunday. Rodriguez stopped hiking partway up the trail while his three friends continued to the summit. When they met him on the way back down, officials say Rodriguez was cold and struggling to walk.

Officials say the four were inappropriately dressed for winter hiking, wearing only jeans, sneakers and light outerwear. They did not bring food, water or additional gear.

Rodriguez was evaluated at the trailhead and refused transportation to a hospital.

Hikers are typically responsible for the cost of rescues unless they hold a Hike Safe card.

