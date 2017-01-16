Unions, businesses disagree on value of NH right to work laws

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Hundreds of union members flocked to Concord last week to protest the New Hampshire Right to Work Act, which could curtail union membership and weaken collective bargaining power.

The bill would bar public and private unions from requiring non-members to pay dues or other fees. Supporters say it promotes worker freedom and would entice new businesses into the state. Opponents charge its goal is to weaken unions, potentially lowering wages, benefits and worker protections.

New Hampshire is not a heavily unionized state. According to federal data, about 9.4 percent of workers are union members. Public employees such as teachers, state workers or public safety officers make up the bulk of unionized workers.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says he'd sign the measure into law. No New England states have it now.

