Quantcast

Seasonal Uber service coming to Killington - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Seasonal Uber service coming to Killington

Posted: Updated:
KILLINGTON, Vt. -

Skiers and riders in Killington will have a new way to get to the mountain from town.

On Friday Uber begins its partnership with the Killington Resort. The resort says the ride-sharing service will help ease transportation challenges, especially during the evening hours. Uber officials say it's a seasonal service -- focused on the winter -- so there probably won't be as many drivers in the summer.

There are events scheduled this weekend to celebrate the new service.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.