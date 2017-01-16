Inspection stickers swiped from Rutland Town dealerships

Police are investigating break-ins at two Rutland Town car dealerships where the thieves made off with DMV inspection stickers.

It happened at Brileya's Chrysler-Jeep and Shearer Hondaon on Route 7 sometime between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning Authorities say several books of unissued inspection stickers were taken from both locations.

Contact the State Police if you have any information: 802-773-9101, or http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit